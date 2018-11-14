Wiesbaden Pharmacy changes shorten wait times

Quality and safety are the highest priorities for the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic pharmacy team.

After joining the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic as the new Chief of Pharmacy, Maj. Jason Kim and the pharmacy team have been working hard to decrease wait times.

Many patients noticed the first big change in July, when the pharmacy began closing during the lunch hour, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Kim explained that the pharmacy team was previously using a staggered lunch schedule for staff, which reduced the number of staff available to serve patients for a larger portion of the mid-morning and afternoon.

“With fewer staff in the middle of the day, our patients were waiting longer for each prescription,” Kim said. “We made this change to ensure that when patients come to see us, we have a robust staff ready to take care of their medication prescription needs.”

The one-hour closure has also helped the pharmacy team catch up on refills and hard copy prescriptions that would normally take additional time during regular hours.

“Now the average wait time is five to seven minutes less,” Kim said.

Pharmacy operations behind the scenes can be complex, as prescriptions move through several steps to ensure safety and accuracy.

“We are doing a deep dive to really look at every step in the process to see if there are ways we can save time, better ensure safety and improve customer service,” Kim said.

German prescriptions are accepted at military pharmacies when they include U.S.-standard prescription information, such as drug name, strength, quantity, directions and refill numbers.

The pharmacy staff will contact local German providers for clarification as needed.

“At the end of the day, the pharmacy team’s goal is to take care of our patients as quickly, safely and compassionately as possible,” Kim said. “We will always take the extra time needed to meet a patient’s specific needs, which is why we look for ways to be more efficient.”