Wiesbaden School Complex holds Memorial Day ceremony

The Wiesbaden School Complex observed Memorial Day May 26 in the Chapel near the schools on Hainerberg Kaserne for an audience of elementary, middle and high school students.

Col. Mario Washington, the U.S. Army Garrison commander, spoke on the importance of Memorial Day and thanked the students for being part of the community that “is based on remembering what our fallen Soldiers have sacrificed and is determined to keep that legacy alive.”

He stressed how important it is to remember the sacrifices of fallen Soldiers not only on Memorial Day, but everyday. “I lost Soldiers in Afghanistan and I carry that with me everyday,” he said.

He also asked that on Memorial Day to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. “to honor and respect those who died for our freedom.”

The High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard opened the ceremony by posting the Colors and the combined High School and Middle School Choirs sang the Star Spangled Banner. Elementary School students, Charlie Yalden and Ava Manzolillo, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The combined band and chorus provided music selections and there were special readings by middle school student, Savannah Turner and high school student, Zachary Watts.

Washington and Cadet Lt. Col. Ella Griffin presented a wreath at the end of the ceremony with Andrew Goldie playing Taps.