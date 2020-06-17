Military News

Wiesbaden Soldier recognized for fitness

Story and photo by Pfc. Raekwon Jenkins
USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs
June 17, 2020

Lt. Col. Eric Palicia, U.S. Army Europe, pushes a sled during a workout April 21 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

Lt. Col. Eric Palicia, U.S. Army Europe chief of staff engineers, deputy Facilities and Constructions chief, was selected as the Installation Management Command 2019 Male Soldier-Athlete of the Year Feb. 10.

In order to be selected for the award, applicants must be nominated by their respective command and submit a packet which includes their athletic achievements, military accomplishments and community outreach efforts.

“It felt incredible to be nominated; it still doesn’t feel real,” Palicia said while reflecting on receiving the news. “I was very surprised but the award comes as a testament to who I am, not only as an athlete, but as a Soldier.”


Palicia also appears in Season 2 of NBC’s The Titan Games, which began May 25 and is being broadcast on American Forces Network.