Workforce development program expands attendance at leadership meetings

WIESBADEN, Germany – As a part of an ongoing workforce development program, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden civilian employees are being given the opportunity to attend meetings usually reserved for leaders.

Scott Mowry, deputy to the garrison commander, said, “These sessions are at a higher level and give staff more broad exposure to things that are outside of their function and area of expertise.”

Casey Malloy, chief of non-appropriated fund support for Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Wiesbaden, attended the IMCOM Europe Garrison Leader’s Working Group in late October. “My supervisor provided details on the event and asked if I was interested in attending to get a first-hand look at the senior leaders’ guidance, messaging, and perspective and how that relates to our directorate’s mission,” he said.

Barbara Barnett, transition services manager for the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program, attended a commander’s COVID-19 meeting in October. “My supervisor wanted me to attend to expand my scope and perspective and give me an opportunity to interact with the command team outside of my normal roll,” she said.

Barnett found attending the meeting insightful on multiple levels. “I work in the DHR/MPD; the Military Personnel Division is heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and must ensure it has the latest information set forth by leadership regarding the pandemic, specifically pertaining to PCS, sponsorship, travel, and the Stop Movement Customer Assistance Point.”

Malloy found topics in the meeting directly applicable to his ongoing work with strategic planning. “The ID-Europe Director provided his FY21 priorities and shared the lines of effort and how we will get there,” he said. “Listening in on that discussion and seeing how those objectives directly relate to our organization was important.” He returned to his office with valuable information to share.

Mowry said the experience widens the “aperture” of participants. “They get to see all the things that are going on; not just in this garrison, but from within Europe,” he said. “These opportunities get them exposure to our senior leaders and how our senior leaders think.”

Both Barnett and Malloy left their sessions with insights in leadership thinking. Barnett said, “I found it useful to see that even as you grow in grade and rank it is important to solicit feedback from your peers and colleagues.”

For Malloy, he was struck by comments regarding fatigue with Soldiers on deployment and the general fatigue of COVID-19. “LTG Gabram went on to say that after 8-9 months, he would see fatigue and low morale set in with his Soldiers,” Malloy said. “He reminded everyone on the call about leadership and engagement.”

“That comment resonated with me as I am beginning to see some of those challenges in my teammates,” Malloy said.

While Barnett, Malloy and others were given the opportunity to sit in on leadership meetings, they were not direct participants. “At the conclusion of the session, the Deputy Garrison Commander, Mr. Mowry stayed behind to discuss what was briefed, answer questions, and asked for any feedback,” Malloy said.

Barnett said, “I am glad I attended. I appreciate the fact my leadership and the command team gave me an opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes perspective on communication between the different garrisons and hot topics of discussion.”

Malloy went back to his division with valuable information for his colleagues. “They appreciated the sharing of information since, from their perspective there is so much info being passed around, some conflicting, that it’s hard to track where we are from an Enterprise standpoint,” he said. “To be able to go back and share the facts, key points and what is on our senior leaders’ radar, that was important to all of us.”

Col. Mario Washington, garrison commander and Mowry see the invitation of additional civilian staff to leadership meetings as one more area where the Army seeks to be inclusive to its workforce.

In recent weeks leadership meetings, according to Mowry, have moved to virtual platforms because of COVID-19. “It gives us the opportunity to invite a lot more individuals than we were previously able to,” he said. “It’s less intimate; less face-to-face but it is more inclusive that way.”

“I appreciated the opportunity to participate in an experience that I normally would not have been a part of,” Barnett said.

As for Malloy, he hopes to be invited back into future meetings.