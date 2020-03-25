Worldwide military response

A Korean Soldier assists a U.S. Army Soldier donning personal protective equipment before sanitizing a COVID-19 infected area during a joint disinfecting operation in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13. The primary function of PPE during the operation is to protect the user from disinfecting agents. (�Photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
Two U.S. Soldiers and a ROK soldier spray a COVID-19 infected area with a solution of disinfectant in Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 13. The Soldiers wear personal protective equipment with the primary function of protecting themselves from the disinfecting agent. (�Photo by Spc. Hayden Hallman, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
A Marine gate sentry demonstrates how sentries at all Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River entry control points will limit contact with all identification cards. The provost marshal has instructed sentries to limit personal contact with those entering the installations out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to limit the potential spread of disease, such as COVID-19. (�Photo by Lance Cpl. Taylor Smith, U.S. Marine Corps)
Army Spc. Reagan Long, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, 204th Engineering Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, alongside Pfc. Naomi Velez, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the 152nd Engineer Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, register people at a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park, New Rochelle, Mar. 14. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (�Photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss, U.S. Army National Guard)
Army Spc. Alexander Decaro, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 102nd Military Police, 53rd Troop Command, alongside Spc. Garett Vogel, also a unit supply specialist assigned to the 102nd Military Police, 53rd Troop Command, hands out food to members of the community during Operation COVID-19 at the Martin Luther King Community Center, New Rochelle, New York, March 13. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (�Photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan, U.S. Marine Corps)
(Left) Spc. Bristol of the New York Army National Guard 396th Battalion and Airman 1st Class Nieves with the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing, help clean City Hall in New Rochelle, New York, March 14. New York Army and Air National Guard members are supporting the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (�Photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden, U.S. Army National Guard)
Marines assemble tents at the quarantine site being set up near the 13 Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 15. The site will serve as a quarantine area for any service members showing coronavirus symptoms or who test positive for the virus. The site is scheduled to open later this week. (�Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, U.S. Marine Corps)