Your protection begins with you

Dual-military couples must both enroll in DEERS

Who’s authorized to shop in the PX, Commissary?

Sharing the pros, cons of serving as military women

USAG Wiesbaden wraps up first Legionella testing cycle

Exchange Car Care Center retail to move to Hainerberg

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Europe Antiterrorism Division at (0611)143-537-3130.

News and events for the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden military community in Germany

Privacy & Cookies Policy

More in Military News

Pet owners should be aware of local laws Anyone who’s brought a pet overseas has already jumped through...

Make vehicle registration appointments online In the states and overseas, drivers must register their vehicles...