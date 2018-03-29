Your protection begins with you

Personal and Family protective measures
Festivals, markets and public events
- Avoid high traffic or peak times
- Pay close attention to vehicle entry and exit points
- Know where emergency evacuation points are located
- Establish a predetermined family or group rally point
Airports
- Arrive early enough to avoid rushing, but not so early you are waiting for long periods
- Keep watch for suspicious or unattended bags
- Avoid broadcasting your DoD affiliation
- Stay aware of emergency escape exit points
- When using public transportation, aisle seats may provide shelter from external threats
For all trips
- Travel in small groups and vary routes
- Let your unit, coworker, Family or battle buddy know where you’re going and your exptected return
- Be inconspicuous
- Do not wear clothing with U.S. or DoD markings
- Avoid talking loudly or drawing attention to yourself
- Be aware of your surroundings and potential safe havens
Rally points
- Select easily recognizable primary and alternate meeting spots near home
- Also consider points near schools or other frequented locations
- Look for rally points that offer additional protection, such as walls, trees and barriers
- Make sure everyone in the Family knows where to go and what to do, and share the plan with a trusted neighbor
- Draw a map and discuss with Family members
- When traveling, identify local safe havens such as hospitals, police stations, embassies, Red Cross or the local equivalent, protected hotels, military bases and industrial complexes
Communication plan
- Establish an easily understood communication plan
- Your Family may not be together when a disaster or emergency strikes, so plan how you will contact one another and review what you will do in different situations
- Consider a plan where Family members call or email the same friend or relative
- FEMA provides examples at www.fema.gov
- Program cell phones with emergency information
- Create a contact card and ensure all members have access to the card and understand how to use it.
For more information, contact the U.S. Army Europe Antiterrorism Division at (0611)143-537-3130.
